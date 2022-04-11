BTS just missed out on another possible Grammy win, and the band is alright with it.

Addressing the crowd at one of their concerts at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, group leader RM commented on the loss.

“Guys, I know there’s a lot of noises out there about the Grammys and the team itself. But, you know… Why give a shit about it?,” he said. “We didn’t come to Vegas for the Grammys. We came to Vegas for the ARMYs.”

"let the haters hate. let the lovers love"- kim namjoon pic.twitter.com/lJzQWzw7EO — 🌱⁷ already misses bts (@joontro94) April 9, 2022

“The record, the title, the accomplishments, the trophies. They’re real important, but that wasn’t the first thing – the first reason – why we started all these things,” he continued. “I love you, and let the haters hate and let the lovers love. I love you so much.”

The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song “Butter” at the 2022 Grammy Awards, but ultimately lost out on the award to Doja Cat and SZA for “Kiss Me More”.

They were nominated at the 2021 Grammys for the same award, but for their hit “Dynamite”. The award went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for “Rain On Me”.