Sean Penn’s outspoken support of Ukraine continues in a brand new interview where the Oscar-winning actor reveals he’s considered “taking up arms against Russia.”

As part of an interview with the newly-launched publication Hollywood Authentic, Penn was asked about his plans to return to the country where he had previously been filming a Ukraine documentary with Vice Studios when the war with Russia broke out. In conjunction with his Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) nonprofit, Penn has pledged to help Ukrainians fleeing the country, but admits he’s “not an idiot” when it comes to what help he can personally offer on his own.

“I don’t spend a lot of time texting the president or his staff while they’re under siege and their people are being murdered. I’d probably send one message through the chief of staff,” he says.

Admitting he is “fascinated by conflict” but anti-war, Penn says “the only possible reason” he would have stayed on the ground in Ukraine longer was to stand beside civilian fighters.

“So, where I am in life is short of doing that, but if you’ve been in Ukraine [fighting] has to cross your mind,” he reflects. “And you kind of think what century is this? Because I was at the gas station in Brentwood the other day and I’m now thinking about taking up arms against Russia? What the f*** is going on?”

Penn recently put his differences aside with Sean Hannity to appear on Fox News to discuss the war in Ukraine.

“It’s clear to me Ukrainians will win this. The question is, at what cost?” he mused.