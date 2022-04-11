Click to share this via email

DJ Khaled is shining his light on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The musician was inducted into the famous site with a star on Monday. The induction ceremony was livestreamed on YouTube with Diddy and Fat Joe conducting the ceremony.

Khaled thanked all of his fans, his friends, his supporters, and God for the honour.

“I wanna make one thing super clear, this star I want it to represent the light that shines on everybody,” he said. “God put me on this earth to be a light. I want everybody to take this starlight and know that it’s forever, it’s for all of us. It’s for hip-hop. We are just getting started, this is just the beginning.”

The hitmaker confidently declared that he could’ve taken the star at any time, but thanked God for choosing this moment to award him with the honour.

During the ceremony, it was then declared that April 11 would be DJ Khaled day in Hollywood.

Khaled’s star marks the 2719th star on the Walk of Fame.

Other stars joining the constellation recently include Ashanti and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.