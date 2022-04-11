Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, Julian Lennon has just released two brand new songs for his upcoming seventh album Jude, “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom”.

Lennon has always had a keen eye for composition in his music and his ability to captivate audiences with his intimate music, and both “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom” hold true to that.

Both songs reflect on these uncertain times and the anxiety that comes from it. Although these songs were written a few years, the message continues to reign true in today’s current climate. Julian Lennon’s music has a way of offering a blanket of warm comfort to all those who listen.

Julian is the son of John Lennon, whom he recently covered his father’s legendary track “Imagine” at the Global Citizen Stand Up for Ukraine! Social Media Rally. The campaign raised $10.1 billion euros for Ukraine aid. When speaking about the war on Ukraine, Lennon had this to say “The War on Ukraine, is an unimaginable tragedy… As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, ‘Imagine’. Why now, after all these years? – I had always said that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘Imagine’ would be if it was the ‘End of the World’… But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time… The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for… As a result of the ongoing murderous violence, millions of innocent families, have been forced to leave the comfort of their homes, to seek asylum elsewhere. I’m calling on world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of ‘Imagine’, to stand up for refugees everywhere! Please advocate and donate from the heart.”

Lennon’s seventh studio album, Jude is a nod to The Beatles’ “Hey Jude”, to which Julian wasn’t been shy to admit his distaste for the song originally as it circled around his parent’s divorce, he’s learned to embrace it and noted it’s a part of his identity now. Jude is set to be released in late 2022.