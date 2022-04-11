It has been nearly five years since Meghan Markle made her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. Flash forward to the current day and the two are set to celebrate in the Netherlands as Invictus Games 2020 finally gets its turn in the spotlight.

A spokesperson confirmed to ET Canada that the Duchess of Sussex will be in The Hague for the first few days of the sporting competition for wounded service members and veterans.

READ MORE: Prince Charles, Camilla Will Visit Canada In May As Part Of Royal Tour

The games are set to take place April 16-22 after being delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

It is unclear if their children Archie and Lili will join them.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Says COVID Left ‘One Very Tired And Exhausted’

It was during a tennis match that Meghan first joined Harry in Toronto as the crowd cheered for the future duchess. The two would announce their engagement a few months later.

Meghan also joined Prince Harry in Australia for the 2018 games where the two announced they were expecting their first child.