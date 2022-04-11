Click to share this via email

Anderson Cooper is the latest star to share they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The CNN host shared the news via his Instagram Story on Monday.

“Just tested positive for Covid. Thankfully the kids are negative,” Cooper wrote. He is dad to Wyatt, nearly 2, and Sebastian, 2 months.

“Hope to get back to work soon,” he added.

Cooper recently opened up about worrying how his sons would bond.

“With Wyatt, I’ve gone a different tact. I’m doing a slow roll with Sebastian. I didn’t want Wyatt’s life to suddenly cataclysmically change… Wyatt’s not on top of him every day. We go out a lot and stuff,” Cooper said of trying to raise his boys different from how he and his brother, Carter Vanderbilt Cooper, were raised.