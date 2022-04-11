Paul Verhoeven is expressing his feelings about the newest films in the James Bond franchise or Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The “Basic Instinct” filmmaker noted that the latest batch of recent big budget releases lack sex.

“Sex is the essence of existence,” Verhoeven told The Times. “Without it, there are no species anymore. So why is that a big secret? There is a new purity.”

“Sexuality has been moved out of movies,” he continued. “In the 1970s you could talk about it. But you arrive now, decades later, and those movies are not possible anymore. It would be very difficult to make a film like ‘Showgirls’ or ‘Basic Instinct’ now.”

He said that most films are focused on “crashing and blowing up” and while he thinks those can be “fun” the “narrative tells you nothing about us now.”

“I don’t see any other thought in Marvel or Bond movies,” Verhoeven said. “There was always sex in Bond! They did not show a breast, or whatever. But they had some sex.”