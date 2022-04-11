Millie Bobby Brown quickly rose to fame as a pre-teen and had to face the challenges of being in the spotlight at a young age.

Only 12 when she was cast in “Stranger Things”, the now 18-year-old told “The Guilty Feminist” podcast of being sexualized for years.

“I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things,” she said. “Being liked and trying to fit in, it’s all a lot, and you’re trying to [know] yourself while doing that. The only difference is obviously I’m doing that in the public eye.”

Brown then further discussed being sexualized, calling it “really overwhelming.”

“I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18. [I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age,” Brown said. “It’s gross.

Brown explained that her own Hollywood experience is “a good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized. I have been dealing with that — but I have also been dealing with that for forever.”

Brown recalled being “crucified” by the press for wearing a low cut dress during an award show. “I thought is this really what we should be talking about? We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the awards show, the talent that was there, the people we are representing.”

This isn’t the first time that Brown has discussed being sexualized. When she turned 16, she shared a post saying she gets “frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults” and how they cause her “pain and insecurity.”