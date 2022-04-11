Click to share this via email

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have a new home.

The Maroon 5 singer just bought Rob Lowe’s $52 million home in Montecito.

The 3.5 acre lot with 10,000 square foot Georgian Colonial home has six bedrooms and 11 baths– the perfect place to raise his and Prinsloo’s two children, Dusty, 5, and Gio, 4.

Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Lowe sold the house to healthcare executive Jack McGinley in 2020 for $44.5 million. Prinsloo and Levine purchased the house off the market so any changes that McGinley made after Lowe aren’t known.

The couple have a history of flipping houses, having flipped seven houses since 2012. It isn’t clear what they have planned to the new property.

With views over the Pacific Ocean, other features include a family kitchen, outdoor kitchen and catering kitchen, wine room, professional theatre, family room, music room and more.

Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

There are a whopping nine indoor fireplaces, large swimming pool, tennis court, koi pond and incredible gardens.

The fun doesn’t end there as a two-bedroom guest house, one-bedroom pool house and staff quarters are also on the grounds.