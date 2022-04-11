Click to share this via email

Allegra Miles is bringing paradise to Hawaii.

The singer wowed as she coved Harry Styles’ “Adore You” on “American Idol” with perfect control of her voice.

The Top 24 performed at the Disney Aulani Resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii during shows on Sunday and Monday.

Miles said she felt performing without an instrument was “really cool,” adding “I’ve meant to do it for a while.”

“Your voice literally sounded like it had a filter on it already,” judge Luke Bryan said. “Really, really perfect.”

Lionel Richie praised Miles for having her own “style”, while Katy Perry thought her voice was so “mature.”

“I think you have such an incredible, unique style that is all your own,” Perry added.

Fans can now vote for their favourite to make it to the next round.