The “American Idol” Top 24 is down one after Kenedi Anderson decided to drop out.

Having earned one of the platinum tickets during auditions, Anderson was a frontrunner of the season for her stunning voice.

As the show headed to Hawaii, Anderson’s Top 24 act was still aired but followed by a video from Ryan Seacrest announcing that Anderson had dropped out.

“You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now,” Seacrest said. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”

Anderson also addressed her choice on Instagram, writing: “For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way. <3″

No further details about Anderon’s exit have been given at this point.