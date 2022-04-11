Cameron Whitcomb brought the energy to “American Idol”.

Whitcomb put his spin on “Bad Moon Rising” from Creedence Clearwater Revival while Top 24 performed at the Disney Aulani Resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii during shows on Sunday and Monday.

“He didn’t take a word of my advice,” guest mentor Bebe Rexha said during the performance.

That didn’t stop Whitcomb from having fun and ending with his signature flip.

“We are not worthy,” judge Lionel Richie joked as he and fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan bowed down to Whitcomb’s parents who were in the audience.

“The conversations you must have had with his teachers,” Bryan said, to which his mom laughed and responded, “you have no idea.”

Perry did point out that Whitcomb didn’t take their advice to calm down but admitted he was pretty great, “honestly you should bathe in lavender oil to go down.”

Bryan had hoped they could “infuse” Whitcomb’s energy into his joints so he could “feel like you again.”

Richie would like to see Whitcomb slow down a little because he has “something.”

Fans can now vote for their favourite to make it to the next round.