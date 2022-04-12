We may not have seen the last of the Funky Bunch.

On Tuesday, “Father Stu” star Mark Wahlberg is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and the host asks whether he would ever considering bringing back his old ’90s rap persona Marky Mark.

“Yes, under the right circumstances,” the actor says, to cheers from the audience.

Seeing an old photo of himself as Mark Mark at a basketball game shirtless, with his pants down and his underwear showing, Wahlberg says, “Well I don’t know about that far. But for the right circumstances, yes, and for the right cause.”

He agreed that he would “absolutely” bring back the character for the right charity event.

Asked if he would remember all the lyrics to all his old songs, Wahlberg says, “All my songs? No. Absolutely not.”

He then admits that he would probably know all the lyrics to “Good Vibrations” because he performed it so many times, and with the rest, much like lines he had to recite for movies, if he was given a few days to rehearse, he could probably get it all back.

“I need to just hear it and feel it,” he says, before agreeing to partner with Ellen at some point in the future to bring Marky Mark back for a worthy cause.

Wahlberg then reveals that his kids have only ever seen him perform as Marky Mark in old videos, and “they’re mortified” every time.

Also on the show, DeGeneres has Wahlberg answer a series of rapid fire questions for his last time ever on the show, including dishing on his role in the ’90s classic “Boogie Nights”.

“Is it true that you still have the prosthetic that you wore in ‘Boogie Nights’?” she asks, referring to the notoriously large fake penis that appears at the end of the film.

“Yes,” Wahlberg tells her, adding, “It’s in a safe, locked away. It’s not something I can leave out so my kids are looking for the spare phone charge and pull that thing out.”

Asked whether his kids have seen the movie, about a young man’s rise and fall in the ’70s porn industry, the actor says, “I think my daughter has, but she has not had the conversation with me yet, thank God. She’s sparing me.”