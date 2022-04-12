Kendall Jenner is feeling the pressure to bring some little Kendalls into the world.

In an interview with E! News, the star of “The Kardashians” revealed that her mom, Kris Jenner, has been putting the screws on her of late to giver her more grandkids.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Protects Her Feet From ‘Toe Comments’ On Instagram

“She will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,'” Kendall said. “And I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?'”

Kris chimed in to joke, “Just your friendly reminder.”

The Momager already has 10 grandkids from her other children, including two from her youngest daughter Kylie.

Kendall is currently dating basketball star Devin Booker.

READ MORE: Travis Barker Gushes About Kourtney Kardashian In New Interview: ‘We Have No Quit’

Meanwhile, in an interview with ET, mother of three Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the challenge of trying to have another child with Travis Barker at age 42.

“It’s a beautiful thing that we’d love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it,” she said, with her sister Khloé adding, “And emotional.”

The family’s new show “The Kardashians” premieres this Thursday, April 14.