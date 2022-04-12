Click to share this via email

Bryan Adams teamed up with Jason Aldean to bring one of his classic hits to the country stage.

On Monday night at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, the Canadian singer performed an incredible duet of the 1985 song “Heaven” with the country superstar.

Aldean started off the song, with Adams coming in on the second verse to huge cheers from the audience.

The duo traded off verses as the song progressed, linking their smooth voices for the song’s iconic and memorable chorus.

In the audience, fans sang along to the emotional ballad.

It wasn’t the first time Adams and Aldean have teamed up. Back in 2008 they got together for an episode of “CMT Crossroads”, making for a huge rock and country crossover.

They were eventually nominated for their collaboration at the 2010 CMT Music Awards.

Aldean took home the first award of the night for his duet with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”.