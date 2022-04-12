Rihanna is on a mission to redefine pregnancy.

The platinum-selling artist and successful entrepreneur is on the latest cover of Vogue, with her pregnant body on full display. In the issue she discusses her pride in her changing body.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she says. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

She adds, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Rihanna – Photo: Annie Leibovitz

Opening up about her relationship with ASAP Rocky, the 34-year-old singer says, “People don’t get out of the ‘friend’ zone very easily with me and I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

Rihanna also reveals that she and Rocky weren’t specifically trying to get pregnant, but they welcomed it.

“I wouldn’t say ‘planning’. But certainly not planning against it,” she explains. “I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s**t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

The artist adds, “I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f**k says it has to be that way. I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

Rihanna – Photo: Annie Leibovitz

Figuring out how she’ll manager her busy life while having a kid is one of the many things Rihanna is currently focused on.

“Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again,” she says. “Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it. What it looks like? I’m not sure.”

Rihanna – Photo: Annie Leibovitz

Asked what she’s looking forward to most about motherhood, Rihanna reveals, “They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails—a passenger as much as the driver.”

As for fans awaiting her first album since 2016’s Anti, the artist says, “I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better. It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

Vogue‘s May 2022 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on April 26.