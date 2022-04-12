Things recently got a little hot in the club for Nelly.

On Friday night, the rapper was at E11EVEN in Miami when somebody pelted him in the head with an object.

READ MORE: Nelly Shoots Down Viral Claim That He Lost A Duffle Bag Containing $300K

In a video obtained by TMZ, the rapper mingles at the club but is then suddenly hit with a small object in the head.

Nelly grabs the back of his head before looking around the club and then charging roughly in the direction of the camera.

READ MORE: Nelly Apologizes After Accidentally Posting Sex Video On Social Media: ‘An Old Video That Was Private’

It’s not clear exactly what hit him but it appears that there was no serious altercation stemming from the incident.

In fact, as the video shows, Nelly later got up to perform his iconic hit “Hot in Herre” for the crowd.