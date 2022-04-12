Following Kim Kardashian’s filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, communication between the pair broke down.

“We went off and on, and we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce,” the reality star said during her interview with Amanda Hirsch for Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

In July 2021, the Skims founder, 41, reconnected with West, 44, on a family trip to San Francisco.

“Then we started talking again, and I went to the ‘Donda’ premiere,” she continued, noting that during that time West still visited their four children.

“I hope we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day,” Kardashian expressed.

Growing up, Kardashian experienced divorce first-hand when her mom Kris Jenner and her late father Robert Kardashian “went through their [own] hard time” after 13 years of marriage.

“It took people a minute to readjust, and I’ve seen it all before,” she explained.

Despite Kardashian and West’s ups and down, she’ll “always cherish” what they had together.

“We’re always gonna have so much love, and we love our kids, and we both love the time we spent together,” she told Hirsch.

The mom of four even addressed her ex’s social-media rants, in which he called out her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“I never really judge the way someone wants to communicate. Whether it’s the way I would or not, I know who he is inside,” she said. “I know what he means to say, and I know what he means to express, and that’s the beauty of knowing someone for so many years.”

Kardashian explained the “zing” she felt when she kissed Davidson, 28, for the first time during her “Saturday Night Live” “Aladdin” sketch in October.

“When we kissed, I was just like ‘Mmm!’ It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing,” noting that it was her first time kissing someone else in 10 years.

At first, Kardashian thought she was making a big deal out of “just a stage kiss” but a few days later she couldn’t stop thinking about his “BDE [big d**k energy] action,” which persuaded her to “get myself out there.”

The two had their first private date in October, following Kardashian’s “SNL” hosting gig. To find out who initiated the date, she teased that fans will have to watch “The Kardashians”, which premieres April 14 on Hulu.