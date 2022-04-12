Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Griswold family may no longer be on vacation but, in a quest for fun, Clark and co. reunited at Pennsylvania’s annual Steel City Con over the weekend, one of the largest comic-cons in the United States.

Guests at the Monroeville, PA, convention included cast members across the “Vacation” movie franchise, possibly the largest Griswold family reunion to date, since the first film’s release in 1983.

READ MORE: Chevy Chase On Accusations Of Being A Jerk: ‘I Don’t Give A Crap!’

Chevy Chase (Clark Griswold) and his onscreen wife Beverly D’Angelo (Ellen Griswold) were joined by cousin Catherine (actress Miriam Flynn) and their kids, who were seen across all four films, running from 1983 to 1997.

The Griswold children, played by multiple actors throughout the years, in attendance were Anthony Michael Hall and Dana Barron (Rusty and Audrey in the original “National Lampoon’s Vacation”), Jason Lively (Rusty in “National Lampoon’s European Vacation”), and Ethan Embry and Marisol Nichols (Rusty and Audrey in “Vegas Vacation”).

READ MORE: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Helps Develop ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ TV Show

Missing from the reunion were “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” kids Juliette Lewis (Audrey) and Johnny Galecki (Rusty) and the late Dana Hill (Audrey in “National Lampoon’s European Vacation”).

Cousin Eddie, played by Randy Quaid, was also scheduled to attend, but had to cancel at the last minute.

Fans took to Twitter to share photos with the Griswold family.

You know, just a normal Saturday. pic.twitter.com/OrCKBsusqF — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 9, 2022