ET Canada’s very own Roz Weston is adding “author” to his already-impressive resume.

The ET Canada reporter and host of “The Roz & Mocha Show” is set to publish his memoir, A Little Bit Broken, this coming September.

“This book is the whole story I’ve never shared before. . . . This is the s*** we don’t talk about. Welcome to the family,” Weston says.

READ MORE: ‘RHOBH”s Erika Jayne Shares Video Of Herself Throwing Garcelle Beauvais’ Book In The Trash

A deeply personal account, the book chronicles Weston’s growing up in a small town, interning at “The Howard Stern Show” in New York, broken hearts, a broken marriage, the devastating loss of his father, and kicking an opioid addiction in the book.

“This was, by far, the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Weston tells ET Canada. “I sat for two years in my own head trying to find the answers to the questions I was too afraid to ask.

“I’ve spent my whole life moving forward; this was the first time I turned around to see what I was leaving behind. What I found was a story — my story — that I hope people can relate to, see themselves in, and will enjoy. I hope this book helps others. It sure as hell helped me.”