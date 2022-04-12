Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Alex Rodriguez can take a little trolling in stride.

On Sunday night, the former baseball star was on ESPN with his “Sunday Night Baseball” co-host Michael Kay, who took a shot at him over his ex Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Announces Engagement To Ben Affleck

“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay said during the 9th inning of the Red Sox vs. Yankees game. “You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball’s in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.

Michael Kay fooling around with A-Rod, by subliminally brining up JLo. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/vQ0ROed5xQ — Aaron (@Aaron_Lafond) April 11, 2022

Awkwardly laughing, Rodriguez answered back, “Happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for.”

“You know what,” Kay told him, “I think of Ghandi and you.”

After another awkward laugh, Rodriguez quickly changed the subject back to the game at hand, which had his co-host laughing even harder.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Cheered On By Ben Affleck As She Accepts Icon Award At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

On Twitter, fans took joy in the hilarious TV moment.

I am from an extremely anti-Michael Kay family, but this is still a win. https://t.co/0HRopOXuTN — Ariana Romero (@_ArianaRomero) April 11, 2022

That's hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/61VWNuRL1X — Heidy De La Cruz (@HeidyReynoso13) April 11, 2022