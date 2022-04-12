The new season of “Stranger Things” promises an epic battle unlike any seen before.

Netflix released the new trailer for the show on Tuesday, which seems to pick up exactly where season 3 ended.

In the trailer, Max (Sadie Sink) speaks to the grave of her brother Billy about how his death in the last season changed everything.

“Ever since you left, everything’s been a total disaster,” she narrates over a montage of the characters adjusting to their new lives. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schnapp) try to make friends at their new school, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) go through school missing their old friends, and Max mourns her brother.

“For a while, we tried to be happy. Normal,” she continues, “but it’s impossible.”

Sadie Sink as Max – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Finn Wolfhard as Mike WHeeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

The image of a grandfather clock touched by the Upside Down ticks ominously throughout the trailer, images of Jim Hopper (David Harbour) training at a possible Soviet Union prison play, and Joyce Byer (Winona Ryder) receives a mysterious package. Eleven warns to an unseen speaker that she still doesn’t have her powers again, after the loss of them in the season 3 finale.

“A war is coming. I’m afraid your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of the storm,” cautions the speaker. “I don’t know how to say this other than just to say it. Without you, we can’t win this war.”

Season 3 aired in July 2019 and saw the gang take down a Mind Flayer at the new Starcourt Mall in Hawkins. In the aftermath of Hopper’s sacrifice, Joyce took in Eleven and moved her family outside of Hawkins. The new season takes place six months after the Battle of Starcourt and sees the gang not only confront the troubles of high school life, but also a new supernatural enemy that could mean the end of the Upside Down, via Deadline.

Other returning cast members include Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

Part 1 of season 4 of “Stranger Things” will be released on May 27, with part 2 out on July 1.