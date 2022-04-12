Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard got underway in a Virginia courtroom on Tuesday, with lawyers for the actor arguing Heard faked her domestic abuse to advance her career.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, claiming she destroyed his career when she published a Washington Post op-ed in 2018 alleging domestic abuse at the hands of the actor. Depp’s attorneys Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez argue that the timing of the piece came during the wave of the #MeToo movement and just before Heard’s “Aquaman” film was released.

Both Depp and Heard were present in the courtroom.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Suit Against Amber Heard Starts With Jury Picks

“She presented herself as the face of the #MeToo movement — the virtuous representative of innocent women across the country and the world who have truly suffered abuse,” Vasquez said. “The evidence will show that was a lie.”

Calling Heard “manipulative” and saying her turn on the witness stand was “the performance of her life,” Chew argued that Depp has lost out on roles because studios fear the backlash that comes with casting someone accused of domestic violence.

“The evidence will show that Ms. Heard’s false allegations had a significant impact on Mr. Depp’s family and his ability to work in the profession he loved,” Chew stated. “Ultimately this trial is about clearing Mr. Depp’s name of a terrible and false allegation.”

READ MORE: Amber Heard Speaks Out On Upcoming Trial Against Johnny Depp, Announces Social Media Break Following Daughter’s First Birthday

Expected to last six weeks, the trial will present documents, evidence, and conflicting testimony from both sides.

Heard has filed a $100-million counterclaim against Depp alleging he is defaming her by calling her claims a “hoax.” Lawyers for the actress will present their statements later on Tuesday.

Depp lost a libel suit against the Sun tabloid in the U.K. in 2020 over similar claims. A judge in that trial found Heard’s allegations “substantially true” and consequently, the paper did not defame him when it referred to him as a “wife beater.”