Cover star Kacey Musgraves gave Architectural Digest a tour of her 3,500-square-foot Nashville home for the mag’s May 2022 issue.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 33, crafted “a new beginning” in the house, built in 2012, following her divorce from fellow singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly.

READ MORE: Sam Finelli’s Performance Of Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Rainbow’ Has ‘Idol’ Judges In Tears

Oh, what a home. @KaceyMusgraves's serene Nashville retreat graces our May cover. Step inside the singer-songwriter's abode that she describes as "a new beginning" 👉 https://t.co/LJezxcNxFb pic.twitter.com/RXZBRg5OVi — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) April 12, 2022

She purchased the home in 2020 as “a big life change,” and, with the help of interior designer Lindsay Rhodes, Musgraves made choices during the renovation and redecoration that were informed in the best way possible by her separation.

READ MORE: Kacey Musgraves Named One Of Time Magazine’s Women Of The Year

“I wanted a place that felt like me,” she tells AD, “where I could express myself without having to think about another person and what they might want. This felt like a new beginning.”

Kacey Musgraves’ dining room — Photo: Architectural Digest

From bold, colourful wallpaper to a blank white canvas, Musgraves was able to “see where she wanted to go” with the design.

With the majority of the home now painted white or off-white, there is one space that the “Happy & Sad” singer left untouched: a powder room featuring charcoal sketches by the late artist Hazel King, which coincidentally complemented her previous abode.

READ MORE: Kacey Musgraves Stops By Piano Bar To Sing Impromptu Fleetwood Mac Cover

“I’d started collecting nude sketches because I had this vision of hanging them floor to ceiling in a bathroom, but I hadn’t done it,” Musgraves explained about her idea, which is now “one of [her] favourite things” in her new house.

Kacey Musgraves — Photo: Architectural Digest

“You can’t put your finger on the exact style of this house, and I’d say the same about my music." — @KaceyMusgraves See the rest of her home here 👉 https://t.co/t2ka1tsjY1 pic.twitter.com/ujgwV5iVQO — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) April 12, 2022

From “magical” thrifted purchases to a photograph of her “bad-a*s” mother as a teenager, nearly everything in the Texas native’s home tells a story. Musgraves even framed a half-smoked joint that Willie Nelson gave her to “save for another time” back in 2014 when they toured together.

Check out the full video above to learn more about Musgraves’ home, which she describes as “a big patchwork quilt of all these things that spark some kind of joy in me.”