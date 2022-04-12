Dan Levy shared a nasty spill he suffered in his home while dashing to the bathroom.

He shared a photo of himself on Instagram looking distressed with red cuts on his arm.

Fans and famous friends alike sympathized with Levy.

Helen Hunt wrote, “Oh my Goodness”, and Sharon Stone shared his experience, commenting, “Sadly yes It’s not just you 😂😂😂😂sorry you have a boo boo honey 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”.

It isn’t the first time Levy has shared his injuries with the world.

The actor opened up previously about the stress shooting “Schitt’s Creek” had on his body in the sixth season.

“Because the anxiety in my neck was so bad I couldn’t move it,” he recalled. “At one point there was an acupuncturist and a chiropractor coming to set every day at lunch to work on my neck so that I could actually perform and not, you know, look like I needed a neck brace.”