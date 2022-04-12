Kelsea Ballerini may have been stuck at home but she still put on quite a show.

In a last-minute move Monday night, the 2022 CMT Music Awards co-host was forced to work remotely from her home after testing positive for COVID.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini To Co-Host CMT Awards Remotely After Testing Positive For COVID; Kane Brown Stepping In

Thankfully asymptomatic, the country star delivered a full-on musical performance from her backyard.

Ballerini was done up in a sparkling aquamarine dress, backed by flowers and a curtain with images projected on it, performing her song “Heartfirst”.

Anthony Mackie co-hosted the event along with late-minute addition Kane Brown, who stepped in to help out after having hosted the two previous years.

READ MORE: All Kelsea Ballerini Wants Is ‘Some Nuggets’ As Anesthesia Wears Off

“[They] brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform…. We’re doing our damn best,” Ballerini told Yahoo! about getting her remote gig off the ground. “Let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons.”

“Heartfirst” is Ballerini’s followup to her hit “I Quit Drinking”, with collaborator LANY, and her duet “Half Of My Hometown” with Kenny Chesney.