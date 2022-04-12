Nick Lachey knows who he wants to star in a remake of his hit reality show.

In an interview on “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” with his band 98 Degrees, the host asked him about a possible reboot of his 2003 reality show “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica”.

“If they were going to recast ‘Newlyweds’ today, who do you think would be a good couple? Maybe Justin Bieber and Hailey?” Yontef asked.

“I mean, we gotta go Ben Affleck and JLo at this point, right?” He answered immediately. “I mean, come on, all the heat’s on those two and slip, let them carry the torch.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently announced their engagement on Instagram, after rekindling their romance. The two previously got engaged in 2002, when he proposed with a memorable pink ring, but called it off in 2004.

The conversation turned to Lachey’s current relationship, with his wife Vanessa Lachey, whom he married in 2011. When the possibility of a reality show following the two came up, the singer was reluctant.

“No, we would never do that. Now, it’s just a different landscape,” he shared. “We have kids and there’s no real upside for us to do something like that.”

Lachey filmed three seasons of “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica” with his former wife, pop star Jessica Simpson, when they were married from 2002 – 2006.

While he wasn’t interested in doing a reality show on his current marriage, Lachey does host shows like “Love is Blind” with his wife and has a fondness for them.

“We enjoy reality TV, obviously. It’s been very good to me, and to us, we love hosting it and being involved in other ways, but to be part of a fly on the wall kinda show like that, definitely not,” he added.