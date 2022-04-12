“The View” will be going without one of its stars for a while.

On Tuesday, co-host Joy Behar shared the news that Whoopi Goldberg will be taking a short hiatus from the talk show while she’s off filming a new series.

“If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she’s doing,” Behar said. “So she’s gone for a while.”

Though Behar mentioned a “movie,” Variety reported last week that Goldberg has added to the cast of the series “Anansi Boys”, based on the novel by Neil Gaiman.

“Anansi Boys” is currently filming in Scotland, and Goldberg will be playing the villainous God of Birds, looking for revenge against the series protagonist Anansi.

Speaking to Variety, Goldberg said, “I have been a fan of this book for a very long time and when Neil Gaiman told me it was being brought to the screen, I did everything I could to be part of it to help make people aware of Anansi and all his magic.”

Goldberg was also on a break from “The View” recently after being suspended in February for two weeks over comments she had made about race and the Holocaust.