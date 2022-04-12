Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Keith Urban delivers a wild performance with plenty of heart at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Urban kicked off Monday’s awards show with a performance of his top 10 song, “Wild Hearts”. The performance featured plenty of pageantries, from light works to guitar licks.

READ MORE: 2022 CMT Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

“Wild Hearts” was released back in August and serves as the lead single from Urban’s upcoming 12th studio album. The project does not have a publicized title or release date.

This year’s CMT Music Awards were hosted by Anthony Mackie (“Avengers: Endgame”) and country crooner Kane Brown, the latter of whom replaced Kelsea Ballerini after she tested positive for COVID-19. Brown was the night’s most-nominated artist with four nods.