DJ Jazzy Jeff feels for Will Smith.

In a clip posted to Instagram, Smith’s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-star and erstwhile music collaborator weighed in on the actor slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Speaking at an event hosted by WGCI Radio out of Chicago, Jeff said, “Don’t get it twisted that it was something he was proud of. It was a lapse in judgment, you know?”

The artist defended Smith over the slap, explaining that the actor is human like anyone else.

“I think the thing that I’ve realized is, I don’t know too many people that has had the least amount of lapse of judgment than him. I can name 50 times that he should’ve smacked the s— out of somebody and he didn’t,” he said.

“So for him to have a lapse in judgment, he’s human,” Jeff added. “And I think a lot of the criticism comes from the people who don’t think people like that are human.”

Since the slap, Smith has forfeited his Academy membership, while the Academy has banned him from attending the Oscars for 10 years.