Simu Liu is celebrating a difficult, but deeply important life event.

Liu took to social media on Tuesday to acknowledge the 10-year-anniversary of a significant crossroads in his personal and professional experiences. The “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” actor was fired from his accounting job a decade ago.

“Ten years ago to the day, I was led into my managing partner’s office at Deloitte and told that they were terminating my employment effective immediately,” Liu wrote on Tuesday. “A lady from HR and a security guard escorted me back onto the floor in front of the entire open concept office.

“It was so quiet you could hear a pin drop. Nobody moved, offered a whisper of encouragement or even looked in my direction. I fought back tears of humiliation, grabbed my things, and never looked back.”

Liu’s life came crashing down around him and it took seven years of rebuilding to truly move on and move up.

“Ten years ago I thought my life was over,” he said. “I had wasted countless time and money that my family had invested in me. Years of schooling, gifted programs, trying to live up to my parents’ expectations. It all came crashing down in an instant.”

“I spent four of those years running around like a headless chicken trying to figure out how to break into the industry, struggling with credit card debt and taking any job I could. Another three years were spent trying to break into Hollywood, sinking my precious life savings into something many would call a pipe dream. It’s really only been these past three years that anything I’ve done has begun to bear any fruit.”

Liu completed his trip down memory lane by thanking his former employees.

“To Paul Gibbon and the offices of Deloitte Toronto; sincerely, honestly, THANK YOU,” Liu concluded. “You did for me what I never had the courage to do myself; you destroyed a life that I was building for someone else, so that I could finally begin to build a life for me.”