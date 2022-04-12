The ladies of “Girls5eva” are officially on the comeback trail.

Peacock debuted the season 2 trailer on Tuesday, which reveals the reunited group will be running on all cylinders as they go all-in for their musical return. The comedy follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s that was churned through the pop music machine and reunites to give their dreams another shot. But in the new season, they’ll try again on their own terms.

“Girls5eva, hoping to become two-hit wonders,” a local broadcaster opens the two-minute trailer, as Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry) proclaims the foursome to officially be “in album mode.” Their expectations are high, at least grammatically speaking, for their unexpected return to the recording studio.

Busy Phillips as Summer, Paula Pell as Gloria, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Sara Bareilles as Dawn – Photo: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Paula Pell as Gloria, Busy Phillips as Summer, Sara Bareilles as Dawn – Photo: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Paula Pell as Gloria, Sara Bareilees as Dawn, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Busy Phillips as Summer, Jonathan Hadary as Larry Plumb – (Photo: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Busy Philips as Summer, Sara Bareilles as DWAN, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Paula Pell as Gloria – Photo: Peacock

Busy Phillips as Summer, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Sara Bareilles as Dawn, Paula Pell as Gloria – Photo: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

But of course, they’re about to face an uphill battle as they learn the label wants their album done in a mere six weeks. If there’s anyone that could do it, it’s these four fearless ladies: “We just have to make the most undeniable album of all time.”

“Season 2 of ‘Girls5eva’ answers the simple question: What would happen if ‘Girls5eva’ was renewed for a second season?” executive producer/showrunner Meredith Scardino said in March when the series’ premiere date was announced. “We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria and Summer’s journey as they enter ‘album mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms.”

Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps also star in the series.

Watch “Girls 5Eva” on W Network and STACKTV.

MORE FROM ET:

‘Girls5eva’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date: Here’s a First Look

‘Girls5eva’ Stars on Getting to Live Out Their Pop Star Fantasies

‘Girls5eva’ Adds Vanessa Williams to the Peacock Series (Exclusive)