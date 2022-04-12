Mercedes Javid may have said goodbye to “Shahs of Sunset”, but the narrative surrounding the show is going nowhere.

“Shahs of Sunset” debuted in March 2012 and wrapped up on Aug. 29, 2021. Javid dropped by SiriusXM and touched on the show’s cancellation and potential spin-offs.

“You know Bravo… they’re not going to do you dirty,” Javid told SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis, per PageSix. “A few of us got a nice phone call that was actually not bad new.”

“I hope and pray that being here today doesn’t jeopardize anything in my future,” she teased when asked about potential spin-offs. “Maybe I look good because I’m trying to stay ready for [the] camera.”

Javid also addressed co-star Mike Shouhed’s felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

“I’ve never, ever, ever seen him violent and I’ve never seen him be angry,” Javid said. “I was shocked because I think that unless I was literally in the room, a witness to it, I’m with you: ‘innocent until proven guilty.’”

Shouhed has denied the allegations made against him.