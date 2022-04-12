“Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” is a new murder-mystery series that’s delivering some serious star-power.

The BritBox original show, based on a 1934 novel by Agatha Christie, is adapted and directed by Hugh Laurie.

The series follows Bobby Jones (Will Poulter) and his friend Lady Frances “Frankie” Derwent (Lucy Boynton) as they discover the body of a dying man who, with his last breath, asks the cryptic question of the series’ title.

The show also stars Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent as Frankie’s aristocratic parents.

“It was such a privilege to get to watch them improvise together, bounce off each other and just have a lot of fun with the material,” said Boynton, while speaking about her onscreen mom and dad.

Describing the pair of iconic actors as “inspiring”, she continued, “It was a privilege to share space with them. Poulter and I just wanted to stand aside and watch.”

Speaking with ET Canada, Boynton also revealed what it was like to be transported back into the 1930s era through the show’s intricate costuming.

Lucy Boynton. Photo courtesy of BritBox — Photo: Courtesy of BritBox

“I always think that the costuming process and the fitting is the first time that you really step into that character,” she noted. “The way you put together an ensemble gives you so much more information about the characters that’s left off the page. It was a really fun experience getting to access Frankie in that way.”

Meanwhile, Laurie explained why Boynton and Poulter’s chemistry made them the perfect fit for their roles in the series.

“They’re adorable,” he said. “They’re extremely bright, funny and quick witted. The most important thing is that they like each other. It’s been done of course – people have made movies like that, and made love stories where they can’t stand each other. Fortunately, they hit it off, and it was just a delight to watch them enjoy each other.”

Laurie also revealed what it was like to both direct and star in the series.

“It was tricky at times but I volunteered for it so it’s my own fault,” he admitted. “I was sort of prepared for it, but it’s always a little bit odd to be doing more than one thing at a time. I’m not generally good at doing lots of things at once. It was a challenge, but a very enjoyable one. I had some days where I thought ‘I’ve made terrible mistake here,’ but the good days outweighed the bad.”

“Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” premieres on BritBox Tuesday, April 12.