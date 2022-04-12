Click to share this via email

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta are going their separate ways.

Wong and Hakuta, 39, are divorcing after seven years of marriage. The comedian and Hakuta, Vice President of healthcare company GoodRX, tied the knot in 2014 after meeting in 2010. A rep for Wong confirmed the split to People.

“It’s amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly,” Wong’s rep told the publication.

Wong and Hakuta share two children: Mari Hakuta, 6, and Nikki Hakuta. The executive is son of inventor and television personality Ken Hakuta, who starred on “The Dr. Fad Show” between 1988 and 1994.