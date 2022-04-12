Gilbert Gottfried attends AOL BUILD Presents: "Aladdin" at AOL Studios In New York on October 13, 2015 in New York City.

Popular comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67, according to a post on social media written by his family.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert’s Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” it read.

Actor Jason Alexander inadvertently posted his condolences prior to the family announcement, which spread the news across social media.

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

“Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II,” said Gottfried’s longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz in a statement.

Myotonic dystrophy is the most common form of muscular dystrophy, characterized by progressive muscle wasting and weakness, which can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat.

Gottfried was born in 1955 in Brooklyn, the son of a hardware store owner and a stay-at-home mom. He performed comedy for more than 50 years, starting standup as young as age 15 in local New York City comedy clubs.

He was hired as a cast member for a brief stint during the sixth season of “Saturday Night Live” in 1980, and became popular throughout the decade, appearing regularly on game show “Hollywood Squares” and on Howard Stern’s radio show.

Known for his unique, shrill voice, Gottfried voiced parrot Iago in beloved 1992 Disney animated classic “Aladdin”.

He was famous for his crude, off-colour humour; a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, he was as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.

“Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but,” Gottfried’s friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. “Those who loved him were fortunate enough to share his orbit… knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder.”

He was particularly fond of doing obscure and dated impressions for as long as he could milk them, including Groucho Marx, Bela Lugosi and Andrew “Dice” Clay.

In his early days at the club the Comedy Store in Hollywood, the managers would have him do his impression of then-little-known Jerry Seinfeld at the end of the night to get rid of lingering patrons.

Gottfried was especially beloved by his fellow comedians and performers.

Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried. Here was the last time I saw you in Miami. My condolences to the family and friends of this genius comic, artist, and provocateur. Comedy mourns tonight. #comedy 🙏 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F3oIp81lmy — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

He was a unique voice in comedy on so many levels. Unpredictable, one-of-a-kind, hilarious & irreplaceable! Thank you for the lifetime of laughs, sir.#RIP_GilbertGottfried 💔 https://t.co/5tUbQBdnn6 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 12, 2022

Nobody was funnier than @RealGilbert on a roll. He could put you into convulsive hysterics. He was also the sweetest man. His podcast is a comedy treasure. What a terrible loss. Sending my condolences and love to Dara and his family. https://t.co/qdZQV1A6sC — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 12, 2022

I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack(they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 12, 2022

This is a sad day. https://t.co/Ed7VbNPOTX — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) April 12, 2022

Gottfried is the third renowned comedian to die so far in 2022, following the deaths of Bob Saget and Louie Anderson in January.

Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara of 15 years, sister Karen, 14-year-old daughter Lily and 12-year-old son Max.

— With files from The Associated Press

