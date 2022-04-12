Click to share this via email

Simon Cowell is looking back at his past cosmetic enhancements with a bit of regret.

The 62-year-old “America’s Got Talent” judge opened up to The Sun about having received facial fillers and Botox injections in the past, and now admits he overdid it.

“There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far,” Cowell said.

“I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day and didn’t recognize it as me,” he added.

In fact, Cowell confessed that he looked “like something out of a horror film,” so much so that it frightened his 8-year-old son Eric.

“Eric was in hysterics,” Cowell said. “Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.”

According to Cowell, he underwent the procedures during “a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other.”

These days, however, Cowell is pursuing a far more natural path to looking youthful.

“But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tonnes of water,” he shared.