Josh Peck reveals how much money he made from “Drake & Josh” and how far it took him.

Peck, 35, saw his career take off as one-half of Nickelodeon’s “Drake & Josh” when he was still a teenager. The show ran for four seasons and forever tied Peck to a generation of kids.

The “Turner & Hooch” and “How I Met Your Father” actor recently appeared on Dear Media’s Trading Secrets podcast and broke down how well his earnings from “Drake & Josh” took care of him.

“I can only speak to my experience,” Peck told the podcast, per Just Jared. “But I think it’s quite public that if you were on a show like ‘Two and a Half Men’ or ‘Modern Family’, and you were the kid on a massive network, syndicated show… The case could be made that you’d have enough money to last you for the rest of your life.

“But, the reality is that when we were making the show, we did 60 episodes and we made about $15,000 an episode. So, when all is said and done, we were sort of left after agents and managers and taxes.”

Peck refused to diminish how much money he made, but acknowledged the dollars could only stretch so far.

“You live with about $450,000 over five years, which breaks down to a little less than $100,000 a year — now, certainly a great amount of money, but not enough to set you up for life. And a lot of it, we lived on, and I’m not gonna brag: My mom and I had a used BMW five series. We lived in a two-bedroom apartment with amenities… We lived a very middle-class life.”

Peck noted how being a child actor has a budget and expiration date.

“No residuals on kids’ television,” he said. “It was like we had 18 months of runway, you know… It’s as though someone had lost their job.”