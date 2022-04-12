Scarlett Johnansson is setting the record straight on a salacious rumour that’s circulated about her for years.

During a recent appearance on “The 9 to 5ish with TheSkimm” podcast (via E! News), Johansson dismissed the unfounded rumour that she and another actor once had sex in an elevator.

“There was a rumour that went around for a very long time that said that I had sex in an elevator,” Scarlett said.

“That was a story that followed me for a long time,” she continued. “But I always thought that was outrageous.”

According to the “Black Widow” star, there’s absolutely nothing in that rumour that holds water.

“I was always thinking to myself, ‘That would be tough. It’s a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me,’” she explained.

“I’m a person who’s terrified of being caught doing something I’m not supposed to be doing,” she added. “So that made the story even that much more absurd to me.”

According to the rumour, Johansson and Benicio Del Toro had a steamy encounter in an elevator, a rumour that Del Toro didn’t exactly dispel when he joked about it during a 2005 interview with Esquire.

“Did I ever have sex in an elevator with Scarlett Johansson after an awards show? I kind of like, you know, I, well, I don’t know,” he said. “Let’s leave that to somebody’s imagination. Let’s not promote it. I’m sure it has happened before. It might not be the last time either.”