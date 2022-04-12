Click to share this via email

Dolly Parton’s workday is a lot longer than just 9 to 5.

In a recent interview with Insider, the 76-year-old country music icon described her morning routine, which begins at a ridiculously early hour.

“I don’t need a whole lot of sleep,” Parton said.

“I go to bed pretty early, but even if I’ve been up late — it’s just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says ‘it’s 3 o’clock!'” she continued.

“I do some of my best work there, but I get enough sleep,” she added. “I don’t require as much sleep as a lot of other people do, that’s kind of a Parton family trait.”

Her father, she revealed, was also an early riser.

“I’m like my daddy,” she said. “He was always up early, even if he had to go to bed late.”