Could there be another “Bridget Jones” movie in the works?

According to star Renée Zellweger, she’d be down to portray the fictional-yet-iconic Brit for a fourth time, following 2001’s “Bridget Jones’s Diary”, 2004’s “Bridget Jones: Edge of Reason” and 2016’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby”.

That’s what the actress revealed during a virtual interview with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” when she was asked whether she’d return to the fan-favourite role.

“I hope so,” she said.

“It’s fun, you know, she’s so much fun,” she said of the character.

“I love being in her shoes,” she added. “I mean, it makes me giggle, you know, every day on set the choices that we get to make about just how awkward we can make her circumstances. It’s just so much fun.”

According to Zellweger, she finds the character to be “so endearing, you know, her self-depreciating sort of determination. I love her.”

Given that viewers first met Bridget more than 20 years ago and last glimpsed her life in 2016, she thinks fans are due for another update.

“I think it’s really rare to get to follow a character through different stages in her life, and in a way that we find her relatable, because she parallels our own life experiences at that time,” she said.