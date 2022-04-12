Maisie Williams grew up onscreen, cast as Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones” when she was just 12, playing the character throughout her adolescent years.

Now 24, Williams will soon be seen as punk fashion icon Jordan in “Pistol”, the upcoming series from director Danny Boyle dramatizing the origin of the Sex Pistols.

While going through puberty, however, WIlliams came to “resent” the character that defined her for fans of the HBO hit throughout its eight seasons.

In a new interview with GQ UK, Williams explained the frustration she came to feel with her signature role.

“I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming,” she told the magazine

“Then I also resented my body because it wasn’t aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated,” she added.

Despite those mixed feelings, she admitted she “loved” her experience on the show.

“I look at it so fondly, and I look at it with such pride,” she said. “But why would I want to make myself feel sad about the greatest thing that ever happened to me? I don’t want to associate that with feelings of pain.”

She also shared her thoughts on reprising the role at some point in the future.

“I’m not saying [a revival] would never happen, but I’m also not saying it in this interview so that everyone goes, ‘The spinoff! It’s coming!’ Because it’s not,” she explained. “It has to be the right time and the right people. It has to be right in the context of all the other spinoffs and the universe of ‘Game of Thrones’. It has to be the right time for me.”