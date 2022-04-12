Click to share this via email

Hailey Bieber is clapping back at social media trolls.

On Tuesday, April 12, Bieber took to TikTok to share a message to those who feel compelled to leave comments comparing her to Selena Gomez, the ex-girlfriend of husband Justin Bieber.

“this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post,” she captioned the video.

“Enough time has gone by,” she said, referencing her spouse’s split from Gomez in 2018.

“I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” she added.

“I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please,” she concluded.