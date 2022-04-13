Viewers of “Canada’s Got Talent” experienced a very special act this week when singer and pianist Simone Soman took to the stage.

Soman, from Waterford, Ontario, has been blind since birth, captivated the audience with her powerful rendition of Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel,” accompanying herself on piano.

Injecting her soulful energy into the song, Soman’s powerful voice seemed to take the audience by surprise. When she completed her performance, the audience and all four judges leapt to their feet.

“There is a standing ovation happening right now,” judge Lilly Singh told Soman as the crowd continued to shower the singer with enthusiastic applause.

“Really?” said the surprised singer as a huge smile broke out on her face. “I love it! Thank you.”