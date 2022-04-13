“The Kardashians” will be giving fans even more unprecedented access to Kim Kardashian’s life.

On Wednesday, the reality star appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talks about how her family’s new show lets them do things that weren’t possible before.

As DeGeneres explains to the audience, the delay from shooting to airing “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” often meant close to a year between events in the news and when fans got to see them on the show.

With the new show, though, the timeline is heavily sped up from shooting to airing.

“It just feels really current, timewise, from when we started to film to when it airs,” Kardashian says. “[It] kind of goes with the news cycle, if that makes sense, you just kind of see it all in real time.”

In fact, “The Kardashians” starts with Kim’s hosting gig on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, which took place in October 2021, and is where she met (and first kissed, in an “Aladdin” sketch) current boyfriend Pete Davidson.

One extra cool aspect of the show is that it will take fans behind the curtain at “SNL”

“They never really show behind the scenes of ‘SNL’ and we were able to film the entire process,” Kardashian says. “And that was really cool because I had no idea what I was getting myself into.”

And to up the drama, that moment on “SNL” was a hectic one in Kardashian’s life, as she was also prepping to take the bar exam out of law school to become a lawyer.

“And I had to take the bar [exam] like right after,” she says, “so it was like studying behind-the-scenes, and trying out skits and a bunch of stuff.”

Kardashian adds, “It’s really cool, all the access we have.”

“The Kardashians” premieres Thursday, April 14.

