Kids really asked the darnedest things.

In a new interview with BBC Radio, “Ambulance” co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II sat down to answer some important questions sent in by young British children.

READ MORE: Jake Gyllenhaal Talks Hanging Out Of A Moving Vehicle In Wild ‘Ambulance’ Stunt: ‘That’s Why You Make A Michael Bay Movie’

“Is that the best getaway vehicle you could possibly choose?” the first kid asked of the ambulance in the film.

“Did you hear it in the tone? Is it the best?” Abdul-Mateen joked.

“Ye of little faith in us, and I think that’s correct,” Gyllenhaal added. “it is really not the best vehicle you can use, and that’s really the point of why we have to use it. What happens in the movie is that it’s the last thing we actually want to use.”

Another kid asked, “Ryan Reynolds just bought a football team. What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?”

“I’ll answer it honestly. It was a watch,” Abdul-Mateen said. “I wanted a watch, and I wanted a watch for about five years, and it took about five years to decide which watch to get.”

“Do you wear it?” Gyllenhaal asked him.

“I wear it,” he said. “I wear it every once in a while. And I like it. It was like a treat for myself.”

One of the hosts chimed in, “How much was it?”

“How much was it? It was enough,” the actor laughed. “It was enough.”

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Tells Director Michael Bay That ‘Ambulance’ Blew Him Away: ‘I Cried Twice’

Next, young Martynas asked the duo, “Have you ever had an awkward kiss with a co-star?”

“I hear the question that you’re asking, and I hear the question that you’re asking loud and clear,” Abdul-Mateen responded. “Let me tell you something Martynas, you step up to that girl, and you look her square in the eyes, and you say, ‘Baby, I want you to be mine.'”

He added, “You have to ask for permission, Martynas … You look her square in the eye and you say, ‘Baby, do I have permission to give you a kiss on the cheek?'”

Also, Gyllenhaal confirmed for young Sarah that “absolutely, no doubt” he has farted in public and pretended it was someone else before.

“I’ve done like three in this room,” he added.