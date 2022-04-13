Michael Strahan’s daughter is stepping out into the limelight.
Over the weekend, 17-year-old Isabella made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show, and her dad could not have been more impressed.
In the comments, fans congratulated Strahan and his daughter on her success.
“Oh, my, goodness! Your baby girl is now a beautiful grown young lady,” one follower wrote. “When did this happen? I remember her as a toddler, then grade school and now the caterpillar has evolved into a stunning butterfly!”
Another added, “Proud papa indeed! That smile on your face says it all!”
The “Good Morning America” co-host and former football star shares Isabella and her twin sister Sophia with ex-wife Jean Muggli.
He also has two older kids — Tanita and Michael Jr. — from his marriage to Wanda Hutchins.
Strahan has often shared photos of his kids on Instagram for fans.