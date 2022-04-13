Sometimes you need one of your heroes to set you straight.

On Wednesday, Charlie Puth appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and he opens up about turning a corner with his new music and how Elton John helped him get there.

READ MORE: Charlie Puth Sheds Tears Recalling ‘Worst Breakup’ Of His Life As He Announces New Single ‘That’s Hilarious’

“I felt like my music in 2019… the most important thing you can do, all the songwriters watching this right now, is when you write a song, it’s important to tell the truth, and I wasn’t really doing that,” Puth explains.

“The person who really kind of awoken my senses was none other than Elton John.”

Puth describes meeting John at a restaurant in Los Angeles where the music icon got brutally honest with him.

“He came up to me and said… ‘You know, your music sucked in 2019. It wasn’t good,'” Puth recalls, which left him speechless.

“And it was like a gut punch, but I had been thinking that as well,” he admits. “It was kind of a wake-up call, a little bit. I was in denial a little bit.”

Then, with the pandemic shutdown, Puth explains he was able to refocus on what was important.

“I decided that I would never put out a song again if it weren’t the truth,” he says.

READ MORE: Elton John Shares Powerful Message To Sons In Celebration Of His 75th Birthday

Also on the show, Puth sits down at the piano to perform his new single “Light Switch”.