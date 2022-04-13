Vanessa and Nick Lachey are getting candid about their own relationship.

On their new Netflix reality hit “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On”, the hosts revealed that there was no ultimatum when they decided to tie the knot.

Explaining on the show that she would “never give a man an ultimatum,” Vanessa described the years before their marriage.

“We dated for five years. So I finally said, ‘What are we doing?’ I had moved in with him, I had renovated his entire bachelor pad, there was a bar in the pool. I was like, ‘Whatever you want,’ and now I’m like, ‘OK, I want to put kids in the pool.’

“So that’s when I started doing the dance,” she added, waving her ring finger around in the air.

Vanessa then revealed that she and Nick actually briefly split up before finally getting hitched.

“If I’m being completely candid and transparent, we took a break. We both saw one other person and we realized that if we got out of our own way, we could be amazing together,” she said.

“But it took me seeing somebody else and me realizing I don’t mind the things that bugged me or were holding me back,” Vanessa added. “I don’t mind all that. The bigger picture is how I feel about that person and their values of wanting to be with me and knowing everything about me.”

Nick then chimed in: “I think we got perspective.”

The couple finally got married in 2011 and have been together ever since.