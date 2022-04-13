Khloé Kardashian is coming clean about some photos of her children.

The reality star was forced to admit that photos of Chicago and True at Disneyland were in fact Photoshopped.

Kim Kardashian shared the photos of the children on Instagram in October 2021.

They seemed to feature the two children photographed on various rides and locations at the iconic theme park.

Internet sleuths suspected the photos were doctored, however, when they compared the image quality of True with that of Chicago, and scrutinized the shadows in the pics. Indeed, True, for some reason, had been Photoshopped over Stormi’s body.

TikTok user maiachondrialmembrane popularized the theory in a now-viral post in which she pointed out the photo was posted shortly before Travis Scott’s return to social media. She called it a “calculated” move to give focus to the rapper’s post.

Speculation buzzed for months until Khloé released a new picture of herself visiting Disneyland with True for her birthday on Tuesday. In the Instagram Story, she wrote it was True’s first time at Disneyland.

Social media users were quick to point out this contradiction with the October photos.

The reality star hilariously responded, “Welllppp I f–cked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣”.

Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 13, 2022

While the truth may be revealed, users didn’t seem all that mad and were mostly amused by the strange move.

“That’s a bad a– move 🤣😂🤣🤣 I’m not mad at it” wrote one fan, while another commented, “lmfao this is why I love you @khloekardashian 😂😂😂♥️♥️♥️”.

“The Kardashians” premieres April 14 on Hulu.